RNC launches program to prepare future voters for naturalization test in order to legally obtain US citizenship as a record number of illegal immigrants continue to surge at the border

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter, Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter, Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Republicans are launching a new effort to help legal permanent residents – and potential future voters – with their naturalization test as the Biden administration continues to grapple with the southern border illegal migration crisis.

The new 10-hour Republican Civics Initiative training course, the first of which is being held on Thursday in Doral, Florida, is 'designed to help future voters prepare for the civics portion of the naturalization test,' according to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The class helping prepare test-takers for the civics portion of the naturalization test is spread across four sessions.

'The RNC is growing our Party through purposeful education and engagement,' RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said of the new initiative.

'Our commitment to provide opportunities for all to live out the American dream is broadening our base because our ideas transcend all backgrounds,' she added. 'Unlike Democrats, Republicans do not take minority communities for granted and we will continue to work to earn each vote ahead of November.'

The new program announcement comes as a Thursday Axios report notes that the demographics of the two major U.S. parties are shifting – as Republicans become more working class and multiracial and Democrats shift more elite and white.

Republicans are also making strides among Hispanic voters, which could swing some Democratic-held House seats to the GOP and help them flip Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWgAH_0gft8A8E00
The Republican National Committee (RNC) is launching the new 10-hour four-course Republican Civics Initiative training course in Doral, Florida on Thursday to help permanent residents – and future potential voters – with the civics part of the naturalization test
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHsje_0gft8A8E00
The course launch comes just after new footage emerged showing a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday – as the Biden administration continues to grapple with the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDk8j_0gft8A8E00
A Monday report shots nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week and in May CBP encountered 239,416 migrants – the highest since Biden took office

New data from a New York Times-Siena College poll shows that Republicans are tied with Democrats with the Hispanic vote on a generic congressional ballot – compared to the 2018 midterms where the left held a 47-point edge over Republicans with Hispanic voters.

New footage emerged Wednesday showing a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what a Fox News reporter described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'

Border agents have apprehended a record number of migrants in recent months. As resources are stretched thin, migration figures continue to swell.

'One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it's hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water,' Fox's Bill Melugin wrote on Twitter with aerial footage of the string of migrants stretching all the way across the Rio Grande.

Nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week, a Monday report states.

The figure is the total number of arrests across five regions of the US-Mexico border within the six-day period ending on July 9, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBRcn_0gft8A8E00
Aerial footage of the string of migrants stretching all the way across the Rio Grande

Of the 26,000 migrants apprehended, according to Monday's report, 10,000 were in the Texas border town of Eagle Pass.

The Rio Grande Valley reportedly falls in second, with the remaining three being the El Paso, Laredo, and Big Bend sectors.

Meanwhile, Customs and Border Patrol saw 239,416 migrant encounters in May, the highest ever recorded in history. Border agents told DailyMail.com that that figure is likely a steep undercount, and the actual figure could be almost double when including those who successfully evade authorities.

It comes amid a statewide crackdown on undocumented immigrants being led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Last week the Republican official signed an executive order directing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest migrants and return them to the border.

He and other GOP politicians have piled blame onto the Biden administration for failing to secure the southwestern border, as a record surge in asylum-seekers - as recently as in May - threatens to buckle the government's immigration infrastructure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iv88V_0gft8A8E00
Last week the Republican official signed an executive order directing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest migrants and return them to the border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjjFE_0gft8A8E00
Abbott and other GOP politicians have piled blame onto the Biden administration for failing to secure the southwestern border, as a record surge in asylum-seekers - as recently as in May - threatens to buckle the government's immigration infrastructure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQaSb_0gft8A8E00
State and local governments on the border, as well as humanitarian groups there, have been calling on the White House to mount a stronger federal response and warning their own resources are being stretched to the breaking point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kY3W_0gft8A8E00
And despite a judge stopping President Biden from lifting the COVID-19 pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42, his administration has dragged its feet on enforcing the measure

State and local governments on the border, as well as humanitarian groups there, have been calling on the White House to mount a stronger federal response and warning their own resources are being stretched to the breaking point.

The six-day total arrested in the five sectors is more than half the total 40,000 estimated to have been apprehended across the entire southwestern border.

About 70 percent of those apprehended were reportedly single adults.

And despite a judge stopping President Biden from lifting the COVID-19 pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42, his administration has dragged its feet on enforcing the measure - 65 percent of the 26,000 migrants managed to avoid being deported under the health rule.

Meanwhile, Biden's 'border czar,' Vice President Kamala Harris, attacked Abbott in a Sunday television interview over his executive order tapping state officers for migrant arrests.

She also hit back at Abbott's accusations that the White House is responsible for the migrant crisis, suggesting he 'focus on solutions' rather than criticize the administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uM7U_0gft8A8E00
Asylum-seeking migrants mostly from Venezuela and Cuba wait to be transported by CBP after crossing Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., July 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xgbff_0gft8A8E00
Customs and Border Patrol saw 239,416 migrant encounters in May, the highest ever recorded in history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mj8j1_0gft8A8E00
Record numbers come amid a statewide crackdown on undocumented immigrants being led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott

'I would suggest that so-called leaders focus on solutions instead of attacks if they really are concerned about a problem, and that includes on the issue of immigration,' Harris said on CBS News' Face The Nation.

In a direct jab at Donald Trump, she said the previous presidential administration created 'a badly broken' immigration system.

Meanwhile, Harris herself has done little in recent months that comes under her purview of solving illegal immigration.

The vice president maintained that solutions to the immigration crisis would include 'passing a pathway for citizenship,' a long-held goal for Democrats

'So that we can have a humane and appropriate approach to this issue, including of course, what we will continue to do in terms of prioritizing border security, but understanding we also need to create a pathway,' Harris said on Sunday.

'And that's where I think everyone should be focused if they're actually concerned about solutions, instead of flame throwing.'

Abbott's order comes against the backdrop of a new record surge in asylum-seekers at the southern border, and days after the Supreme Court ruled Biden could get rid of the controversial Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, nicknamed the 'Remain In Mexico' policy.

The rule, which forced migrants coming from other parts of Central or South America to wait for their asylum claims to be processed in Mexico, caused a humanitarian outcry over the squalid, crime-ridden conditions in some migrant camps.

