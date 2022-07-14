ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Shawn Stiffler Introductory Press Conference (7.14.22)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 14, 2022: Shawn Stiffler steps to the podium for the...

Michael Mayer Named To 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. The list included University of Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer. The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Irish Earn USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ind. – The United States Marines Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today that the University of Notre Dame earned the USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The award, initiated in the 1922-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
NOTRE DAME, IN

