Shawn Stiffler Introductory Press Conference (7.14.22)

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. The list included University of Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer. The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937...
LEXINGTON, Ind. – The United States Marines Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced today that the University of Notre Dame earned the USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The award, initiated in the 1922-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
