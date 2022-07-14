ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Suit seeks to ban Ryan Kelley from Mich. ballot for Jan. 6

By ED WHITE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrKH7_0gfswmfC00

A suburban Detroit man sued Thursday to try to disqualify Republican Ryan Kelley from the Michigan governor's race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won't count.

Kelley faces misdemeanor charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit says the western Michigan man's participation makes him ineligible for office under the U.S. Constitution.

The 14th Amendment states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the Constitution cannot hold a state office.

Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he was a planning commissioner in Allendale Township, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Lee Estes.

“Whether it’s Ryan Kelley or anyone else that was illegally at the Capitol trying to overturn the will of the people, there needs to be accountability," said Lonnie Scott of Progress Michigan, a Democratic group supporting the lawsuit.

The Michigan Republican Party noted that the lawsuit was filed by attorney Mark Brewer, former head of the state Democratic Party.

“Claims of insurrection are laughable. ... Yes, I am on the ballot August 2. Yes, I will be on the ballot November 8," said Kelley, predicting victory.

Kelley is among five candidates in the Republican primary on Aug. 2. The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Kelley, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has acknowledged that he was at the Capitol during the riot but said he didn’t go inside. He has pleaded not guilty to disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission.

Polls showed he appeared to get a boost after his June arrest.

The lawsuit seeks to have election officials disregard any votes for Kelley and tell voters that they can cast another ballot if they have voted for him in the primary with an absentee ballot.

In May, an attempt to have Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene barred from the Georgia ballot under the 14th Amendment failed. She said she wasn’t aware of plans to storm the Capitol or disrupt the electoral count through violence.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

How Gov. Whitmer built a climate legacy in divided Michigan

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for reelection against a Republican field that saw one frontrunner kicked off the ballot and another candidate arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. For a swing-state governor in a harsh political climate, it’s an enviable position. Polling this summer suggested...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Line 5 expected to emerge as major Michigan campaign issue

(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial candidates support Line 5 as it exists and champion the proposed $500 million tunnel to house the pipeline 100-feet beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Their Democrat opponent, incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been attempting to shut down the pipeline as well as prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
On3.com

120 Michigan athletes join with Michigan Army National Guard for NIL deal

Big NIL things are happening at the Big House and across the fields and courts at Michigan. The Michigan Army National Guard has partnered with 120 Wolverine student-athletes in a NIL deal. The recruitment campaign deal was arranged by Valiant Management Group. The group operates the Champions Circle collective which is quickly becoming one of the most successful in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy