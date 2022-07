For more than five decades, L.Q. Jones was a familiar supporting character actor in more than 150 films and television shows. The lanky, tough and athletic actor, who died July 9 at the age of 94, could tackle any role -- although he was often cast as the "heavy" in westerns and dramas, projecting the "bad guy" image with merely a sinister smirk or a menacing twinkle in the eye.

