BOSTON -- The Bruins didn't sign Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci on Wednesday, but Don Sweeney was not idle on the first day of NHL free agency. In addition to his trade for Pavel Zacha, the Bruins GM signed five players to help with Boston's organizational depth.Forward A.J. Greer was the only player to get a one-way deal from Boston on Wednesday, inking a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $762,000. He had a goal and an assist in nine games with the Devils last season and has played in just 47 games in the NHL during his seven-year...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO