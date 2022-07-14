ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

DNR biologist finds man's body in Lake Bemidji

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago
A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources biologist found a body while working on Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man was found around noon floating on the southwest side of Lake Bemidji near Lake Boulevard.

Deputies also found clothing and "personal items" on the shore close to where the man was found.

According to a release, no obvious signs of trauma were found.

An official cause of death and identification of the man will be released once a full autopsy is completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

