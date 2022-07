Jason McCourty came into the league as a 6th round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, where he spent the first eight years of his career. McCourty then went on to play one season for the Browns before joining the Patriots for the 2018-2019 season where he became a Super Bowl champion. After two more seasons with New England, McCourty joined the Dolphins for what turned out to be his final year in the league. Though Jason McCourty was never named to a Pro Bowl team, he had a solid career that saw him total 744 tackles, 108 passes defended, 18 interceptions, and 9 forced fumbles.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO