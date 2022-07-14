ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HKWI_0gfsmTd100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQeqg_0gfsmTd100

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was seen leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCfxl_0gfsmTd100

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer recently added author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book, My Name is a Story . Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HelloBeautiful (@hellobeautiful)

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

DON’T MISS…

Black Don’t Crack: Ashanti’s Beaming Smile And Glowing Skin Confuses Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, And Gray Rizzy

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

Ashanti Celebrates 20 Years Of Music At HelloBeautiful Interludes Live

15 Fab Style Moments From Ashanti That Live Rent Free In Our Head

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
HelloBeautiful

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look

Toni Braxton took to Instagram to give us style goals in an animal print look that we have to add to our summer wardrobe!. Taking to the platform, the legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking a Sergio Hudson animal print dress that fit her like a glove. The flowy summer dress featured a deep v neckline and a matching waist belt. The paired the look with matching jewlery and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Footwear News

Cardi B Slips Into Sparkling Mini Robe & Silver Metallic Pumps to Celebrate New Single In Front of NYC Empire State Building

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is bringing the heat to summer 2022. The chart topping musician uploaded a quick clip of herself today to celebrate the release of her new single, “Hot Sh*t” which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. The new post was immediately flooded with fire emojis and comments from fans calling the New York native summertime fly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) In the video,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Rich Music#D G
HelloBeautiful

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Silver Two Piece Ensemble

Tia Mowry celebrated her birthday in style yesterday and rocked a silver two-piece ensemble that we love!. Taking to Instagram, the Family Reunion actress donned an adorable silver cut out baby doll like ensemble that fit her like a glove. The strapless dress featured a cut out bra-like top and a wrap skirt and looked stunning on the 44 year old as she celebrated her birthday. She paired the look with silver heels and a high, slicked back pony tail. She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only donning oversized hoop earrings to set the the entire look off right.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kacey Musgraves Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Twist in Denim Corset Top and Matching Jeans

Kacey Musgraves styled double denim for her latest performance. The “Slow Burn” singer took to the stage at Palomino Festival in Pasadena on Saturday. While she headlined, many other country and Americana artists like Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Orville Peck and more also performed at the festival over the weekend. While on stage, Musgraves took a spin on the infamous Canadian tuxedo, otherwise known as an all-denim look. She paired a medium wash denim corset top with matching high-waisted, baggy jeans. Each piece was covered in an acid-wash print giving the look a bit more interest. She added a necklace but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.
PASADENA, CA
whowhatwear

The Silk Dress Was an MVP of Couture Week—23 I'm Shopping for This Very Minute

Over the past week, all eyes were on the dazzling schedule of couture runway shows in Paris. Representing some of the most exquisite and finest designs fashion has to offer, the week was nothing short of glamour, superior craftsmanship, and, of course, some very high-profile celebrity appearances. While Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell walking the Balenciaga show was one viral moment, it was the reoccurrence of the silk dress that caught my attention. The material made its way into a number of looks during the show, including Kardashian's lustrous draped maxi dress. But the staple didn't just shine (literally and figuratively) at Balenciaga. It also popped up in Fendi's and Jean Paul Gaultier's couture collections during the week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Selena Gomez Says ‘Bonjour From Paris’ In A Chic Mini Skirt And Crop Top Set At Fashion Week—This Is Everything!

Selena Gomez was spotted at Sephora in Paris, France last week rocking a cute and flattering look that we want to recreate immediately! The Only Murders In The Building star, 29, stepped out during the French capital’s summer Couture Week to promote her Rare Beauty line and donned a classic black-and-white Alaïa-designed set that fans can’t get enough of!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy