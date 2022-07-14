ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Metra resumes Union Pacific North service after woman hit and killed by train in Evanston

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Woman hit and killed by Metra train in Evanston 00:17

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific-North line trains have service, but extensive delays are expected to continue for a while, after a woman was hit and killed by a train Thursday afternoon.

Metra said extensive delays are expected this afternoon after a UP-North train hit a woman near the Central Street station in Evanston shortly before 2 p.m. The woman died.

Outbound trains resumed service shortly after 4 p.m., and inbound trains began running again about 20 minutes later, but Metra said travelers should still expect extensive delays as trains begin moving again.

Further details about the woman who was killed were not immediately available.

Evanston Police said drivers should avoid the area of Livingston Street and Green Bay Road.

