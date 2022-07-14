ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Surf Curse Pay Homage To Rock Legends Dinosaur Jr. With Their Spooky Fun ‘TVI’ Video

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Lo-fi meets hi-jinx in the new video from your favorite band, Surf Curse. In “TVI,” the group – original members Nick Rattigan (lead vocals, drums) and Jacob Rubeck (guitar), and new members Noah Kohll and Henry Dillon – explore what appears to be an abandoned mansion. With flashlights lit and curiosity in their eyes, the gang goes exploring, only to find the manor full of a Spirit Halloween’s worth of ghouls, fiends, and creeps. Werewolves, vampires, mummies, and random gill-creature all wreak havoc while the green-screened band plays their energetic and undeniably catchy new single.

While this video might look like it’s the byproduct of listening to The Misfits’ Walk Among Us one too many times, the band tells HollywoodLife that it’s really a loving tribute to one of alternative rock’s biggest icons. “The true spirit of this video was directly influenced by J Mascis,” the group tells HL. “We wanted to make something similar to the old Dinosaur Jr videos that were just people having fun with VHS. Using this, our Dinosaur 95 rule book, we rented out a castle in the Hollywood Hills and just had a good time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eiol_0gfsecL000
Julien Sage

TVI” showcases the band’s charm and continues the momentum they started on the back of 2020’s surprise success of “Freaks.” Eight years after it was released, “Freaks” blew up after finding an audience on TikTok. The song accumulated over 500 million worldwide streams before getting certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Stars Celebrating Halloween 2021: Billie Eilish, Kyle Richards & More

Surf Curse’s songwriting is drenched in the fuzz of early ’90s alternative radio and the late 2000s scene that birthed contemporary groups like Vivian Girls, Best Coast, Wavves, and FIDLAR. That sound will spread its wings on the band’s upcoming album, MAGIC HOUR, the band’s debut for Atlantic Records. MAGIC HOUR drops on Sept. 16 and boasts twelve tracks, including the previously released (and just as addicting) “Sugar.”

The album is about “our excitement about rock music and being in a band,” Jacob Rubeck said in a press release. “This album is the excitement of starting something that we all can feel good about with each other, but also progressing as creative people and throwing in that magic. We’re feeling that magic, what’s brewing in the air and what’s existing in what we’re doing together.”

Get ready to enjoy the MAGIC HOUR from its release in mid-September all the way to Halloween. Be sure to tell all your spooky friends.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
J Mascis
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Sings ‘Different Version’ Of ‘Baby One More Time’ In New Video

Britney Spears treated her millions of followers to an a cappella version of one of her biggest hits! The pop star, 40, sang the iconic lyrics to 1998’s “…Baby One More Time” in a video posted (then deleted and re-posted) to her Instagram page on Friday, July 15. Britney proved she’s still got the singing chops as a more mature, raspy voice belted out the lines with no backing or track — just her own vocal chops. In a lengthy post, the Kentwood native revealed that she’s wished to record a “different version” of the tune for 14 years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Dinosaur Jr#Rock Band#Alternative Rock#Hl#Tiktok
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy