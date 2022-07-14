ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

5 assault suspects arrested in Humble 7/12/22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Forest Timbers Circle in reference to an in progress...

Comments / 33

j Haren
2d ago

it took that many itches to fight with one girl!!! Y'all aren't tough. if you are too scared to play with people, go on and take a seat, cuz that life ain't for y'all

Reply
5
Margaret Pate
3d ago

With a bond that low, just open the door and let them go. That is just a joke for them to brag about.

Reply
10
Tawnya Pearce
2d ago

They should have to go to Juvenile jails and work w them. Give up their free time. Get them where it hurts. Or make them go clean Juvenile jails on their hands and knees. Everyone has lost their way. Someone needs to teach ppl a lesson. Take them down to the border and put them on the Mexican side and wish them luck. If u make it back then u got ur punishment and are cleared. Hope u learned ur lesson. If NOT. Well u should have NONE BETTER.

Reply(1)
3
 

