The world grew a little dimmer on June 28, 2022, when Richard Alonzo unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. Richard had a big heart, an effortless charm, and wit to match that infectious smile he had that lit up a room. Richard was a loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He was a caring and outgoing man that made friends where ever he went. There was never a dull moment when Richard was around. He loved to serve people and helped anyone in need no matter the circumstances. He was a very special man!

ULYSSES, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO