VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Pride plans to celebrate Saturday, July 23 in downtown Victoria at DeLeon Plaza. Be Well Victoria was one of several organizations to donate funds to the event. On June 23 the Be Well Victoria coalition approved providing $500 to support the pride event. A private donor will reimburse the money after Victoria Pride was asked not to use the Be Well Victoria logo on its promotions. It’s too late though the flyer was shared numerous times on social media and the T-shirts and banners are made and ready to go.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO