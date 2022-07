BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Council has voted to ask property owners to pay a bit more in an EMS levy renewal that will be on the November ballot. The council on Tuesday, July 12th, voted to set the levy rate at 29.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of just under 20 cents.

