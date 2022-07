One of my favorite books about New Orleans is Bruce Gilden’s photographic essay, “Hey Mister, throw me some beads!”. From 1974 to 1982, Gilden came to New Orleans from New York for Mardi Gras and captured the Carnival street scene in the French Quarter. The photographs are raw and poignant and include a cross section of people—old/young, gay/straight, black/white—most of whom are unaware of the camera. There is even a picture of a very young, scantily clad Wally Sherwood (former Ambush columnist and co-founder of the Lords of Leather) being walked down Bourbon Street in chains and a leather g-string. Before he died (and when the word was still in popular usage), Wally was affectionately known as a “leather midget.”

