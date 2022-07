Muriel Frederickson, age 96, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home in rural Hanska. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2022 at the Nora Unitarian Church in rural Hanska. Burial will follow in the Nora Unitarian Cemetery in rural Hanska Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2022 at the Nora Unitarian Church in rural Hanska.

HANSKA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO