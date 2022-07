Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball has proposed to the union rule changes for next season that include the elimination of shifts, a pitch clock and larger bases. In accordance with the new five-year Basic Agreement, the proposals, which were made last week, are now subject to a 45-day period of discussion by a competition committee. That discussion period has just begun, according to Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Association. “It’s new a process,” Clark told assembled members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday before the All-Star Game at Dodger...

MLB ・ 7 MINUTES AGO