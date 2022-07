Today was an interesting first look at Chelsea this season, with the Blues winning 2-1 against Mexican club Club América with goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount in the second half. Although no changes were made in tactical shape with manager Thomas Tuchel sticking to the proven 3-4-3 that “carried” us to a Champions League title, today was more about getting back to fitness and seeing the effort made by a few players to stand out from the crowd.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO