A committee of the Texas House has released the initial findings of its investigation into the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman who barricaded himself in a classroom for more than an hour as officers waited outside.The law enforcement response to the shooting has come under withering criticism in the weeks since the attack. In June, Abbott called for the Texas House to convene a special legislative committee to investigate the shooting, and the lawmakers released their preliminary findings in Sunday's report. The committee interviewed 40 people,...

