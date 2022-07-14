ERCOT Expects Energy Supply To Hold Today

(AP) — Currently, Louisiana authorities can’t enforce the state’s ban on abortion. But that may change, depending on the outcome of a court hearing Monday morning in Baton Rouge. Lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of legal abortion argue that the state law has conflicting language and is unconstitutionally vague. The judge in the case issued a temporary block on enforcement last week. Attorney General Jeff Landry wants that order lifted. The law’s challengers hope the judge will extend the block on enforcement while their lawsuit continues.

