ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT Expects Energy Supply To Hold Today

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Electric Reliability Council of Texas thinks the energy supply will hold...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

High Wildfire Risk Forecast For RGV

The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting a high risk of wildfires in the Rio Grande Valley this week. The Forest Service says coastal Cameron County is at a “very high risk” today, with much of the rest of South Texas at high risk. Most of Cameron, part...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Hinojosa To Continue As Chair Of Texas Democratic Party

Former Cameron County judge Gilberto Hinojosa has been re-elected to chair the Texas Democratic Party. Hinojosa won the support of 58 percent of the delegates on the final ballot Saturday during the party’s state convention in Dallas. Kim Olson finished second with 40 percent. A second challenger to Hinojosa,...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Investigation Continues Into Texas Guard Soldier’s Death

An investigation continues into the death of a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star. Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez collapsed at his hotel quarters in McAllen Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Army Times reports the 52-year-old Rodriguez fell ill shortly after returning from his daily shift performing border security duties. The paper also quotes a source as saying doctors attributed his death to a pulmonary blood clot. An autopsy will be done to confirm that.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Louisiana Abortion Ban Case Heard Before Judge

(AP) — Currently, Louisiana authorities can’t enforce the state’s ban on abortion. But that may change, depending on the outcome of a court hearing Monday morning in Baton Rouge. Lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of legal abortion argue that the state law has conflicting language and is unconstitutionally vague. The judge in the case issued a temporary block on enforcement last week. Attorney General Jeff Landry wants that order lifted. The law’s challengers hope the judge will extend the block on enforcement while their lawsuit continues.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
kurv.com

San Benito Soldier Killed In Head-On Crash At Fort Hood

A 2-car crash at Fort Hood has killed an Army soldier from San Benito and two other people. The Texas DPS says Sergeant Matthew Fernandez was driving the wrong way on I-14 early Saturday morning when his Toyota Corolla collided with an oncoming Kia Optima near the Highway 190 interchange.
SAN BENITO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy