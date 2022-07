BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Although the Boca Raton Police Department continues to block the public from learning the identity of the man who killed his mother in a murder-suicide last Sunday, sources connected to the investigation confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that the killer is Wayne Alexander Pfeister. Pfeister killed his mother, Dena Vanvoorhis, then himself, in the home at 5500 NW Third Terrace.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO