The nation’s largest privately-owned aviation service provider network partners with luxury lifestyle brand to host events for women of high-net worth. Tampa, FL, July 12, 2022 – Make no mistake, women of wealth are reaching new heights. Women control $11 trillion dollars in assets and make up 21% of the C-level positions in the United States, according to McKinsey & Co., with both those numbers on the rise. In fact, Chief, a C-suite private membership network focused on connecting women executive leaders that launched in 2019, has 12,000 C-level members with 60,000 women on a waiting list.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO