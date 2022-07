(Hector MN-) A Rapid City South Dakota couple was hurt when their SUV and a truck collided in Renville County Friday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 8:52 a.m. on Highway 4 at Renville County Road 11, about 7 miles north of Hector. The SUV, driven by 47-year-old Thomas Wilson, was southbound on 4 and collided with a Freightliner truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 11. Wilson and passenger 59-year-old Kimberly Wilson were taken to The Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 41-year-old Chris Omani of Minneapolis was not injured.

