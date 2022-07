(Alexandria MN-) A South Carolina man is fighting for his life after a crash while fleeing police on I-94 west of Alexandria yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 5:33 p.m., an officer tried to stop the eastbound car, driven by 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood South Carolina, after they had received a driving complaint. Johnson lost control and made contact with another vehicle, then entered the ditch and rolled. Johnson was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the car that Johnson hit was not injured.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO