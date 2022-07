The 2022 Ford Maverick has been one of the hotter new vehicles on the market since its launch last year, though various supply chain issues have turned the compact pickup’s launch into a nightmare for many interested customers. With dealer inventory virtually non-existent and hefty markups on much of that stock, those waiting for their Maverick to be built have expressed quite a bit of frustration not only with the length of time it’s taking for that to happen, but also a general lack of communication during the entire process. Now, it seems as if a number of 2022 Ford Maverick order holders whose pickups were already scheduled for production are facing new delays, according to multiple members of the Maverick Truck Club forums.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO