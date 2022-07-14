ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former Panthers CB Rashard Anderson dies

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashard Anderson died this past Wednesday in his home state of Mississippi. He was 45 years old.

Born in Forest, Miss. on June 14, 1977, Anderson stayed true to his roots and attended Jackson State University from 1996 to 1999. There, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender turned many a head—helping the Tigers to a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship in his first season and a SWAC Eastern Division title in his last.

Anderson was then selected by the Panthers with the 23rd overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft. He is still, over two decades later, the most recent Jackson State player to be taken as a first-rounder.

“Today is a sad day for the JSU family,” Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said in a statement from the university. “Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Anderson went on to play in 27 games for Carolina between 2000 and 2001—amassing 75 tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

The cause of death, at this time, has not been disclosed.

