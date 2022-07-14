Demi Lovato Reveals They Need Stitches After Brutal Facial Injury Caused by a Crystal

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hoping for a speedy recovery. Demi Lovato revealed they need stitches after suffering from a brutal facial injury.

The “Cool For the Summer” singer, 29, took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 13, to reveal the injury. “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???” Demi wrote alongside a clip with the viral “They’re Gonna Know” audio.

The clip began with the Disney Channel alum covering their forehand with their hand. Demi then moved closer to the camera and removed their hand to reveal a gnarly cut on their forehead. The video concluded with the “Skin of My Teeth” singer mouthing, “F–k” at the camera.

The incident occurred one day before Demi is set to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they will likely give more insight on how they got the injury.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/TikTok

Demi has been open about using crystals for healing purposes in the past. In March 2021, the Camp Rock alum showed off a bottle of coconut oil, with crystals at the bottom, that was mixed with multiple scents during an interview with The Washington Post.

“This one’s my more masculine scent,” the “Get Back” singer told the outlet at the time. “On days I’m feeling more feminine, I have one that’s amber, lavender and vanilla.”

In May 2021, Demi made headlines when they came out as non-binary and revealed they use they/them pronouns.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” Demi said in a clip from their podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato,” shared via social media. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

“I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself,” the Sonny With a Chance actress added. “I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

Demi continued to discuss the top in a follow-up Twitter post. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” they wrote. “Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”