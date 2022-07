Submitted by Emmanuel Church. It’s a highlight of the Orcas year; on the last Saturday of July, treasures from across the island appear on and then fly from the grounds of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. It’s the annual parish sale, and it’s a blast. This year, Market Day is July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find everything from cookies to art to sports equipment. Emmanuel is at 242 Main St., Eastsound.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO