Salem police fatally shoot teen during arrest attempt

By Travis Pittman
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teen was hit and died at the scene. The officers involved have been...

Chris Cross Applesauce
3d ago

Sorry the officers are not out protecting the streets. I am heart broken that a teenager made such bad decisions that endangered others and eventually got himself killed. No conscience or concern for others. Hope the officers don’t have to pay a price for this because it’s a witch hunt on cops nowadays.

Reply
8
MSotelo503
3d ago

Good Job Salem PD, appreciate you guy's putting yourself in Danger to make our community safer.

Reply
9
Eye Demand!
3d ago

These cops just saved Oregon taxpayers over a million dollars babysitting this precocious little boy over the next 50 years.

Reply
3
