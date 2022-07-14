ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revival of a once thriving boutique hotel coming to Main Street

By Macon County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bygone days of early 20th century life in Franklin may have a resurgence – to some extent. Town of Franklin Planner Justin Setser shared with the Council in early June that an Opportunity Appalachia (OA) grant may open the way for the building that once served as an early-to-mid 20th...

Flat Rock land sale signals plan for industrial park

A recently sold 65.31-acre tract of land in Flat Rock near I-26 is set to become the site of a planned industrial park, according to a news release from real estate company NAI Beverly-Hanks, which handled both sides of the transaction. The property, at 337 McMurray Road, closed in June...
FLAT ROCK, NC
Mills Gap Bridge Replacement

It’s come to our attention that Mills Gap Road will be closed beginning on 7/18/2022 for a bridge repair as you head out of Fletcher and into Buncombe County. A detour will be in place during the closure, and if you have any questions please reach out to the Buncombe County Bridge Maintenance Division of NCDOT at 828-298-1128.
FLETCHER, NC
Renovation plans revealed for Henderson County Welcome Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday offered a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation plans for the county's welcome center. Tourism officials said the changes will improve the experience for visitors and locals, as well as for employees at the center. "When visitors walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
Fletcher manufacturer holds hiring event with jobs start at $22 an hour

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturer is hiring for dozens of positions. A hiring event was held on Saturday at Wilsonart in Fletcher. The company produces countertop and flooring materials. Leaders say they are looking to fill 40 positions, from production helpers to warehouse workers, drivers and more.
FLETCHER, NC
#Boutique Hotels#Appalachian Culture#The Scott Griffin Hotel#Mountain Bizworks#Franklin Council
Downtown After 5 Features “Asheville All Stars” on Friday, July 15th

Downtown After 5, presented by Prestige Subaru, returns to Lexington Avenue on Friday, July 15, 2022, with the Asheville All Stars and Minør (from Asheville Music School). The All Stars lineup features Josh Blake, Spiro Nicolopolous, Nicole Nicolopolous, Rhoda Weaver, Brennan Dugan, Josh Clark, Ian Taylor, Mike Martinez, Eric Travers, Abby Bryant, Lo Wolf, Russ Wilson, Izzy Mayfield, Tim Morgan, King Garfield and Melissa McKinney.
ASHEVILLE, NC
19th century beer cave rediscovered

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Madison County may be known for its covered bridges, but a covered beer cave from the middle of the 19th century is generating the latest buzz.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Asheville’s First Filipinx Restaurant Opens, Telling a Story by Chef Silver Iocovozzi

After 18 months of anticipation and curiosity, Asheville’s first Filipinx restaurant Neng Jr.’s finally opened, but finding it proves tricky — particularly to those unfamiliar with West Asheville. There’s an advisory tacked onto the reservation site, “Our front door can be difficult to find.” While the street address is 701 Haywood Road — also claimed by creative hub Different Wrld — the entrance is actually in the rear of the building. To get there, walk down the steep, dead-end Jarrett Street, past the colorful Neng Jr.’s mural and turn left into the alley, then another hook left into an exterior alcove, fully bathed in brilliant red. The black door is the front door, identified by the restaurant’s logo looping around a red medallion.
ASHEVILLE, NC
NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $9,600.00 in cash, for Lot 5, Norton Ridge (PIN#7552-88-3413), containing 0.10 acre, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2331, Page 390, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 19e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Community Calendar for July 14, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.
MACON COUNTY, NC
These 4 NC restaurants rank among nation’s best places for outdoor dining. Here’s why

North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s “best restaurants for outdoor dining,” a new report finds. With views ranging from mountains to the water, it might not be a surprise that four places in the state were recognized as having top al fresco dining experiences. The eateries earning nods from the restaurant reservation website OpenTable:
GREENSBORO, NC
Settlement with developer difficult but sound compromise

In February, Corridor Development Inc., filed applications for a residential and commercial development project for approximately 52.48 acres located on Hwy 59 south of Carnesville, near one of the I-85 intersections. The applications sought to rezone the property from agriculture intensive to residential multifamily and highway business, and the project...
CARNESVILLE, GA
VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Cherokee Tribal Council votes in favor of resolution renaming Clingmans Dome

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cherokee Tribal Council voted Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, in favor of a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome. The vote will begin the process of restoring the landmark's original Cherokee name, Kuwahi, which means "mulberry place." There was discussion Thursday about researching the correct...
CHEROKEE, NC
Madison County's own Josh Goforth in concert

Josh Goforth will perform in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center, in Mars Hill. Goforth’s appearance is part of the Ebbs Chapel 2022 Summer Series. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.madisoncountyarts.com or by calling 828-649-1301. “It is always...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Pilot makes emergency highway landing in Swain County

On July 6, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of a plane having to land on the highway for an “emergency landing.” The video quickly went viral with the pilot, Vince Fraser from Florida, receiving accolades for his skills in maneuvering the plane onto a highway.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Local Student Imani M. Bellamy Receives National Honor

ATLANTA, GA – The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced student Imani M. Bellamy of Asheville, NC, has been selected for lifetime membership. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Cofounder and President James W. Lewis.
ASHEVILLE, NC

