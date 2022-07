Severe storms and flash floods in the D.C. area created hazards on both major roadways and urban streets Saturday evening. Floods and flash floods caused major delays and confusion on area roadways. High waters blocked parts of US-1 Baltimore Avenue between Knox Rd and College Avenue, The Beltway Outer Loop saw the lanes blocked near MD-450, and large areas of standing water caused hazards on the GW Parkway in Virginia, especially near the turnoff for the American Legion Bridge and between Alexandria and Mt. Vernon.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO