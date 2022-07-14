ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Ep. 46 The Showdown: Adam Carriker on Big Ten expansion and the Huskers' upcoming season

HuskerExtra.com
 4 days ago

In the latest episode of The Showdown, Sam McKewon is joined by Husker great...

huskerextra.com

HuskerExtra.com

'It's what you need': Nebraska QBs embrace Mark Whipple's tough love

KEARNEY - With new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple coming to Nebraska, two Husker quarterbacks embarked on coaching journeys of their own at the third Matt Masker football camp in Kearney. Two of Kearney Catholic’s brightest stars, current Nebraska junior Masker and redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg, returned to their old stomping grounds to help teach youth football over the weekend.
KEARNEY, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 23 Chubba Purdy

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. One thing that has been true about Nebraska quarterbacks in recent years: Whether because of injury or ineffectiveness, the backup always gets a shot. Is Purdy No. 2? A foot injury...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Isaac Gifford

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska wants Gifford on the field. He has played in all 20 games as a Husker. It has been a steady rise for the former Lincoln Southeast star, who owned a...
LINCOLN, NE
K-StateSports

Myers Excited to be a Wildcat

Shaylee Myers will always remember the day that she arrived in Manhattan. It was July 4. The newest member of the Kansas State volleyball team hopes for many more memorable days to come as the 6-foot outside hitter from Lincoln, Nebraska, embarks upon her career as a Wildcat. "I'm so...
MANHATTAN, KS
HuskerExtra.com

NU volleyball earns team academic award from AVCA for 2021-22 season

The Nebraska volleyball and beach volleyball programs have received the team academic award for the 2021-22 academic year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Monday. The Husker volleyball program carried a 3.43 GPA in 2021-22, while the beach volleyball team recorded a 3.52 GPA. The award, initiated in the 1992–93...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, a key member of Oklahoma University’s 2022 NCAA National Championship Softball team and the NFCA 2022 National Freshman of the Year in softball, was introduced Friday night as the 2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter. The Papillion, Nebraska native, who just a year...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Blue Crew beats Overtime Elite in first round of TBT

OMAHA, Neb. — The hometown team game the home crowd something to cheer about. Omaha Blue Crew, the Creighton-based alumni team, took down Overtime Elite 74-70 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament. TBT finishes in the Elam Ending with a target store, and in this game, the...
OMAHA, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Derrick Walker is retracing civil rights footsteps in Selma with fellow Nebraska athletes

LINCOLN — Derrick Walker is walking in history’s footprints. Fifty-seven years ago, more than 600 protestors led by 25-year-old John Lewis marched to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, demonstrating for voting rights. The future congressman and protestors were met by law enforcement, wielding clubs, whips, tear gas and more. The attack that sent 17 demonstrators to the hospital and injured 50 more was broadcast that evening to the rest of the country.
SELMA, AL
klkntv.com

Seward native breaks ax-throwing world record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A firefighter from Lincoln, Jesse Rood, broke the ax-throwing world record on Friday night at the opening ceremonies of the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games. After training for months, the Seward native threw the ax 90 feet, beating the previous record of 75 feet. “It...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meat market in York brings Nebraska beef straight from farm to table

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – McLean Beef in York is all about fresh-cut, local beef, and it’s all processed in-house. Max McLean, a third-generation cattle rancher, raises the cattle and sells it with the help of his wife, Jeannette, at their meat market just off of Interstate 80. To...
YORK, NE
journaldemocrat.com

Syracuse Scout hooks Master Angler fish

A Syracuse Boy Scout, Will Simon, recently reeled in a 21.5 inch Large Mouth Bass. The fish qualifies for a Master Angler award for length. A weight was not recorded. Simon will get a certificate from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Simon was in the process of earning his Fly Fishing Merit Badge when he reeled the fish in using a basic rod and lure as bait. The fish was caught at Camp Cornhusker outside of DeBois. One of the requirements for completing the merit badge is cleaning a fish. Since Simon had already met the requirement, others cleaned the Large Mouth Bass to help meet the requirement of the badge.
SYRACUSE, NE

Community Policy