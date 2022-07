LINCOLN — Derrick Walker is walking in history’s footprints. Fifty-seven years ago, more than 600 protestors led by 25-year-old John Lewis marched to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, demonstrating for voting rights. The future congressman and protestors were met by law enforcement, wielding clubs, whips, tear gas and more. The attack that sent 17 demonstrators to the hospital and injured 50 more was broadcast that evening to the rest of the country.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO