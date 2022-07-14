ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC

By ASHRAF KHALIL
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caKKn_0gfqyTLF00
National Desert Storm and Desert Storm Memorial Scott C. Stump, far left, President of the National Desert Storm Memorial Association, Salem Abdullah, second from left, Kuwait ambassador to the United States, Gulf War veterans, and invitees participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new National Desert Storm and Desert Storm Memorial Thursday, July 14, 2022, on the National Mall in Washington. The new memorial will honor those who served on active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm or Operation Desert Shield. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) (Gemunu Amarasinghe)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Over 30 years after a U.S.-led international military coalition expelled occupying Iraqi troops from Kuwait, planners have broken ground on the long-simmering plans for a Gulf War memorial.

Hundreds gathered Thursday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony at the corner of Constitution and 23rd streets, where the memorial will be located. Organizers have pushed to create the memorial for years, after the concept was approved by Congress in 2014.

“We’re here because we all agree that honoring these American warriors is a worthy cause,” said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., who co-authored the legislation authorizing the memorial’s construction. He called the conflict “an important moment in our nation’s tradition of fighting tyranny.”

Scott Stump, CEO of the memorial association, recalled years of “toil, struggle pain, heartache, ups and downs,” with fundraising challenges and multiple design revisions.

“We were told that there weren't enough organizations that were interested in our message," Stump said. When completed, Stump said he expects the memorial to attract millions of visitors to a prime location near both the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Veterans' Memorial.

Known as the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial, the monument will feature a circular open-air design with features meant to evoke the sand dunes of the desert battleground.

Admiral Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a fitting tribute to the 299 U.S. soldiers who died during the conflict.

“It was those in uniform and all those who supported them that we remember today," he said.

Grady also cited the Gulf War as a lasting example of international cooperation and partnership among nations to defend Kuwait's sovereignty.

“This is one of our competitive advantages — the friends that we have but others don't,” he said.

The plan has come together with the active involvement of the Kuwaiti government, which donated $10 million to the effort.

“From the people of Kuwait to the United States: thank you, thank you, thank you,” said long-serving Kuwaiti ambassador Salem Al-Sabah on Thursday. Al-Sabah called the memorial “a token of gratitude to the noble soldiers who helped liberate my country.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Date set to honor WWII Medal of Honor recipient at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin said. Afterward, Williams will be recognized at a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Judge questions FBI arrest tactics against Trump adviser Navarro

The federal judge overseeing the contempt of Congress case against former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro expressed concern Friday about the decision by prosecutors to arrest him last month rather than simply summoning him to come to court. Navarro has complained bitterly about the FBI’s tactics in arresting him...
NASHVILLE, TN
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boozman
USA TODAY

Trump called White House staffer who spoke to Jan. 6 committee: reports

WASHINGTON - After former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the Jan. 6 committee, former President Donald Trump placed a call to a White House support staffer who could verify Hutchinson’s statements, according to reports. At the end of its seventh public hearing on Tuesday, the committee's vice...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf War#War Memorial#International Cooperation#Iraqi#American#The Lincoln Memorial#The Joint C
POLITICO

‘His own choices’: Select panel says Trump — not his advisers — set Jan. 6 in motion

The Capitol riot committee mounted its best effort during Tuesday's hearing to underscore Trump’s direct hand in key moments on Jan. 6 and in the weeks before. The Jan. 6 select committee’s Tuesday hearing, ostensibly focused on extremism, drove clearly toward a subtle goal: Stripping away doubt that Donald Trump was anything but a full participant in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam War vets

In a 40-minute ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army veterans of the Vietnam War. Biden awarded the medals to Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy