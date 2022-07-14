Andy Robertson Expects a Big Impact from Darwin Núñez at Liverpool
By Noel Chomyn
SB Nation
4 days ago
Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez only had two days to train with his new teammates before the club’s new signing was asked to press and run hard for 30 minutes in the heat of Bangkok on Tuesday evening. It showed, with the Uruguay international looking exhausted by...
Reports today linked Liverpool with a move for Manchester United target Antony. Despite the Brazilian forward being followed by The Reds’ bitter rivals all summer, could Jurgen Klopp snatch this transfer from right under their nose?. LFCTR take a look at both clubs and what they could offer Antony...
AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham to take Japhet Tanganga on a season loan. Sportsmail reported the Italians' interest earlier this month along with Bournemouth. Paolo Maldini is exploring an initial loan with option to buy. The 22-year-old has made 43 appearances for Spurs in the past three years...
Everton are due to release their new 2022-23 season away kit soon, but it appears the internet has already got a screen-grab of what the new shirt looks like. The Toffees are in the last year of a three-year contract with Danish sportswear firm hummel. The last two years of kits were mostly well-received, and now have gambling firm Stake as the new shirt sponsor coming onboard. The new home kit was released on July 1st.
Joe Gomez’ decision to sign a new Liverpool deal was great news for the club, locking down the talented 25-year-old Englishman for the foreseeable future and ensuring the Reds would head into the 2022-23 season with the best centre half depth in the Premier League. Still, as good as...
The transfer of defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax to Manchester United has been made official by both parties earlier on Sunday, and the Dutch club has revealed the details of the deal in place. The Argentine flew to Manchester on Friday after a deal was agreed between the two clubs...
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Many would say Jude Bellingham is tipped to be the long-term successor to Jordan Henderson. But what if the stats show he is a left-sided central midfielder all along?. The name on many Liverpool fans lips at the moment is one Jude Bellingham, the highly sought-after England International who has been learning his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga since his reported £25 million pound move in July 2020.
Expect some movement in the market for defenders as an incredible domino effect is underway in the European transfer market impacting many clubs, many stars and a huge number of central defenders. Let's get right into the details in this week's notebook:. Bayern crossing the finish line on de Ligt...
Tottenham Hotspur are still set to announced the transfer of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. This is a fact. At least we think it is, because it still hasn’t happened. Despite Tottenham and ‘Boro having a “breakthrough” in his negotiations and Spence successfully completing a medical at Spurs on Friday — he even was photographed doing media with Tottenham’s social team! — we still haven’t gotten that confirmation email.
After stumbling in their pre-season opener against Manchester United on Tuesday, Liverpool put in a much stronger performance in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday. While he wasn’t too bothered by the loss to United in a pre-season friendly, manager Jürgen Klopp was pleased to see his squad respond with some goals and a result against Palace.
Well well well. Rolls around quick, doesn’t it? It feels like just last week that we were wrapping up against WBA (who I now hate) at the SCL. Effectively, I was homeless for this game, so ended pitching up in the Lower West. With the pitch basking in sunlight...
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are joined once again by special guest, Carl Anka, to discuss Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag. They look at the preseason so far, discuss teambuilding and the transfer window, and the concept of the club’s “Entorno” and it’s importance to the new manager.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is close to Arsenal than ever before. The new report, provided below, has a deal being struck between clubs at a solid fee for both sides. Romano has been on this deal all the way and that fee is really good for City as they search for a replacement.
A couple of saves you would have expected him to make, and one good claim from a corner late on, but a comfortable day’s work for Patterson. Scored the opener after getting on the end of Cirkin’s cross. Let his man get by him too easily a couple of times but made an important clearance right at the end when the home side had half a chance.
Individually, there is no shortage of praise for the attacking and creative talents of Liverpool’s formidable right-sided duo of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, they are somehow underappreciated as a duo (or rather two of a trio, when including the right sided center mid, as is often the case in Liverpool’s attack).
The Steve Bruce era at Sunderland AFC had just begun, and 13 years ago today he was to oversee his first friendly match. The side were going up against near neighbours Darlington, but in truth the day was as much about the new boss trying to reshape his squad in the transfer market as it was him giving those already at the club a chance to show what they could do on the pitch.
Liverpool were in the midst of an injury crisis when they bought Ben Davies from Preston North End in 2021. He was meant to be an emergency option at center back, but thanks to Ozan Kabak emerging as the preferred option of the two central defenders bought in that January window, he has never actually featured in a competitive match for the Reds.
Comments / 0