ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Commissioners approve raises for elected officials

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty County Commissioners met Tuesday, July 12, to approve pay raises for all local elected officials for the FY2023 by a vote of 3 to 1. The issue was initially considered at the June 28 meeting of the court, when a motion by Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur failed for lack...

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

H-GAC unveils preliminary plan for distributing $488M in federal funds

The funds are intended to provide financial assistance to counties and local jurisdictions for risk-mitigation projects related to flooding, hurricanes and other natural disasters. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Houston-Galveston Area Council unveiled its conditionally approved plan for distributing $488 million in federal funds to the cities and counties it...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Liberty County GOP to host open house

Nestled in the Bert Hayes Building on Main St. in Liberty, you’ll find an office that is really unlike any other. A proudly displayed emblem hangs on the door of suite 8, and the first things you see are an American Flag and a Texas Flag standing straight and tall with honor and confidence. Prominently hung on the walls are framed prints of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence - constant reminders that people before us paved the way with blood and sacrifice so that we might live our lives in the greatest country in the world. It’s the new office of the Liberty County Republican Party!
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Liberty County, TX
Government
County
Liberty County, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

County Raises Dump Permit Cost 400% All Changes Effective 9/1/2022

It has been said that county business can be trashy business, but Chambers County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to increase the cost of county residents’ getting rid of the county residents’ by 400% at its regular meeting on June 14, 2022. For years, the cost for a two year permit for residents of the County to bring their trash and debris to a local collection station has been $10.00. Starting September 1, 2022, the cost of a two year permit for County residents will cost $50.00. Needless to say, with inflation at a 40 year high and fuel costs at an all time high, increasing the cost of anything is not a good idea.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

27 Dresses Project awards scholarships

The 27 Dresses Project in Liberty County is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards. Katie Bortz and Dylan Hadley, both of Tarkington ISD, Ryan Harris of Hardin ISD and Isabella Gamboa of Cleveland ISD will each receive $500 to help offset costs associated with their post-high school educational plans.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County
fox26houston.com

Gun buyback event to be held in Houston on July 30

HOUSTON - A gun buyback program will be held in Houston later this month and offer the public gift cards in exchange for their firearms. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church are partnering for the event on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the church parking lot at 3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 SRT TEAM DOES EARLY MORNING RAID

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name he was found to be a wanted sex offender from Harris County and was also arrested.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE ON SH 249

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
MAGNOLIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy