ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Oclair finally in custody

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter eluding local authorities on two separate occasions and a manhunt lasting several weeks, Clifford Oclair, 54, was finally taken into custody Monday, July 11, in an area north of Dayton off State Highway 321. Authorities with Liberty County Constable Offices Pct. 4 and Pct. 6, Dayton Police Department,...

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot several times calls an Uber to the hospital

HOUSTON - Three men fired rounds at each other after an altercation Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 1800 block of Wirt Road on Houston's Northwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a man and his friend started an argument with another man in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect rolls down car window to shoot two sisters on sidewalk

HOUSTON - Two sisters were walking on the sidewalk when an argument ensued after a car with several people pulled up next to them. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near the 7000 block of Village Way on Houston's Southeast side. The Houston Police Department say that two...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, TX
Crime & Safety
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Liberty County, TX
City
Dayton, TX
KCBD

Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas woman says she’s fighting “tooth and nail” to break free from being held against her will in a memory care facility. Her attorneys allege her confinement is related to her relatives trying to control her multi-million dollar fortune. Freedom and nearly $40...
TEXAS STATE
kingwood.com

Suspect arrested for evading police

On July 14, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office Special Operations Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive in Humble area. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Constable Deputies were able to stop the vehicle in...
HUMBLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dayton Police Department#The U S Marshall#Office Drone Unit
ABC13 Houston

Life-saving generator gifted to Harris County Pct. 4 deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Pct. 4 deputy injured in an ambush shooting was gifted a generator as the Texas heat sparks concerns for power grid reliability. Deputy Darryl Garrett was shot multiple times in the back in October 2021 outside a Houston nightclub by a suspect armed with an AR-15. Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed. Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the attack.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Gun buyback event to be held in Houston on July 30

HOUSTON - A gun buyback program will be held in Houston later this month and offer the public gift cards in exchange for their firearms. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church are partnering for the event on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the church parking lot at 3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FELON WALKS THROUGH MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DRUG BUST SCENE

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name they discovered Pablo L. Guevara, 62, of 710 Brenda in Houston was wanted in Harris County. In September of 2020, he was accused of sexual assault on a teen and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Major traffic backup on I-10 due to crash

HOUSTON — A crash along I-10 caused a major backup on Monday afternoon on the east side of town. While no major injuries were reported, cars were stopped for miles as crews worked to clean up after a crash in the westbound lanes at the San Jacinto River. All...
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

Life-saving efforts performed Sunday night to save a perspective bridge jumper were unsuccessful, authorities said. Port Author Police Department Officer Wendy Billiot said a female was found in the water below Rainbow Bridge, 9999 Highway 87, “who had apparently jumped from the bridge.”. The discovery took place at 8:30...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 2 injured after SUV crashes into bridge, bayou in SE Houston

HOUSTON - One man died and two others were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed under a bridge and went into a bayou, Houston police say. The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. Sunday along the 610 North Loop East near Kirkpatrick Blvd in northeast Houston. According to police,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy