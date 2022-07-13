ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nets vibe is to try to keep star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

While both superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reportedly wanted out of Brooklyn, the Nets now seem determined to keep the duo.

While the Miami Heat are making a hard push for the former MVP Durant, some reports indicate that seven-time All-Star Irving may be interested in staying with the organization.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst reports that “the vibe” around the Nets franchise is to attempt to retain the sharpshooting forward and the ball-handling guard.

“The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin. It’s essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn’t great,” Windhorst said.

Brooklyn seems to be patient in waiting for a more valuable trade offer for either of the stars. The Nets have the opportunity to bring back both players and make a deep playoff push next postseason.

There is still more time for teams to make trade offers for the reportedly “disgruntled” stars.

