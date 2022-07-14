ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County to Expand Mental Health Crisis Services With 988 Number

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWOU3_0gfqfQez00
Photo via Pixabay

Starting this week, San Diegans experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, including thoughts of suicide, will be able to call or text 988 to get help for themselves or a loved one.

On Saturday, the 988 number will connect to a trained counselor who can help them and connect them to services in the area where they live. This new service is in addition to San Diego County’s Access and Crisis Line at 888- 724-7240.

“Anyone struggling with a substance use or mental health issue, such as depression, anxiety, suicide, loss or anger, can call the Access and Crisis Line to speak to a representative,” said Dr. Luke Bergmann, director of Behavioral Health Services at the county Health and Human Services Agency. “ACL clinicians are trained to respond to behavioral health-related questions and crisis situations and can provide compassionate and knowledgeable support to callers.”

With its launch, 988 will serve as the new nationwide phone number for connecting people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States. People can still call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Confidential and free of charge, the Access and Crisis Line offers support and resources countywide in over 200 languages from experienced counselors on all behavioral health, mental health and substance use topics, including substance use support services, crisis intervention, mobile crisis response services, suicide prevention and mental health referrals.

During the initial rollout, calls and texts made to 988 will be connected to a local crisis call center based on the phone number the call is made from and the capabilities of the call center.

According to national data, in 2020, suicide claimed the lives of more than 44,000 Americans, and evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated suicidal thoughts and actions. Locally, 419 suicides were reported that same year.

Individuals in need of immediate medical attention should call 911.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Masks requirement at SDUSD, other districts starts Monday

SAN DIEGO — They're back. Masks are required at San Diego Unified School District schools and offices beginning on Monday. "This new variant, BA 5, is tricky. It invades your immune system effectively. This new variant evades the system even if you had a new vaccination. It is tricky to get under control and that's why I think more cases are on the rise," said San Diego Cardiac Center's Dr. Arvin Narula.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Moves to High Community Risk Level as COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Cases Rise

With the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers, San Diego County moved into the "high" COVID-19 activity level Thursday, however, unlike Los Angeles County, no indoor mask-wearing mandate has been announced. As of Thursday, the average daily rate of COVID-19-positive patients being hospitalized in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

Masks are back for San Diego Unified students – but for how long?

San Diego Unified students and teachers are headed for a masked return to summer school Monday and could face the same rule when school starts back in August. As COVID-19 cases soar across the county, district officials notified families and staff late Friday of the decision to require indoor masking at all schools and district offices starting Monday, when thousands of students will return to summer school classrooms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Mobile Crisis#Suicide Prevention#San Diegans
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego County Moves Up to High Risk Level for COVID-19

The continued increase in local coronavirus cases has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to move San Diego County to its high-risk level for COVID-19. The CDC tracks community levels of the virus based on geographic regions to determine the impact of COVID-19 in communities, and to allow individual jurisdictions to implement preventive strategies based on the latest local data.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy