ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian Killed By SUV in Oak Park Neighborhood

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPnD2_0gfqdCcT00
Officials patrolling the area came upon the incident. The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear why the victim was in the roadway. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday by an SUV in the Oak Park neighborhood.

A 34-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey south on 54th Street struck a man in the middle of the roadway near Redwood Street around 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officials patrolling the area came upon the incident. The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear why the victim was in the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge cooperated with police. Traffic on 54th Street from College Avenue to Redwood Street was impacted during the investigation.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Two detained after I-8 freeway pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Two people armed with a gun led police on a freeway pursuit on Sunday. The chase began at the 4200 block of Euclid to Interstate 8 West near Waring Rd. just before noon. The man and woman were taken into custody for failure to yield. According...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Oceanside

A teenager was airlifted to the hospital from Camp Pendleton after a nearby shooting in Oceanside Sunday, police said. A 17-year-old was shot around 11 p.m. at least once in a parking lot near North Harbor in Oceanside, Oceanside police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said. The teen was driven to the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#The Oak#Accident#Dodge Journey#College Avenue#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian, e-Bike Rider Injured in San Diego Collision

Two men are hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries following in an e-bike collision in the Del Mar Heights neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police officers were called at 10:26 p.m. Friday to the 13800 block of Mango Drive where they learned an 82-year-old man was walking east to west when he was struck by a man in his 50s riding an e-bike — which did not have a light — at a high rate of speed northbound on Mango from Del Mar Heights Road, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Mission Valley mall

SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating today after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking structure at the Westfield Mission Valley mall. According to police officials, the woman was getting into her car around 8:45 p.m. when a man approached...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Scrap Yard Fire With Heavy Smoke in Oceanside

A fire at a Oceanside scrap yard resulted in thick plumes of smoke Monday. Firefighters responded to a fire with heavy smoke the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage site in the 1000 block of West Airport Road around 7 a.m., according to North County Fire Protection District. It was not immediately...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Two people arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit in Vista

Vista, CA–Two people were arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit Thursday in the North County, authorities said. Deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 7:45 p.m. of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Drive and Sierra Verde in Vista.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Woman killed, 2 kids hurt in SUV crash on East County freeway

SAN DIEGO – A Lakeside woman was killed and two children were injured Friday when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned down an embankment, California Highway Patrol reported. About 8:30 a.m., the 35-year-old woman was traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Interstate 8, west of Tavern...
Nationwide Report

35-year-old woman died, her 2 children hospitalized after a car crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)

35-year-old woman died, her 2 children hospitalized after a car crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. A 35-year-old Lakeside woman lost her life and her two children were injured after a traffic accident Friday morning in Alpine. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 8 west of Tavern Road. The preliminary reports showed that a 35-year-old driver was traveling west in a Chevrolet Tahoe [...]
ALPINE, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Arrest 2 Due to Felony Warrants After Pursuit in Vista, San Marcos

Two motorists remained in custody Friday following a chase through Vista and San Marcos during which the suspects allegedly tossed drugs out of their car window. Deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Drive and Sierra Verde Drive in Vista at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Park.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy