Pedestrian Killed By SUV in Oak Park Neighborhood

A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday by an SUV in the Oak Park neighborhood.

A 34-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey south on 54th Street struck a man in the middle of the roadway near Redwood Street around 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officials patrolling the area came upon the incident. The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear why the victim was in the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge cooperated with police. Traffic on 54th Street from College Avenue to Redwood Street was impacted during the investigation.

–City News Service