Fremont County, IA

Fremont County Fair underway in Sidney

By Ethan Hewett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney. Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the...

Seal coat work lines week ahead for Page County

(Clarinda) -- The 2022 construction season is in full gear for the Page County Engineer's Office. Three projects line the agenda for the department this week, including seal coat work along a portion of T Avenue beginning Monday morning around 9 a.m. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News a contractor crew from Blacktop Service, Inc. out of Humboldt will be performing the seal work along the stretch of road south of Clarinda.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Deputy Melvin Richardson benefit coming up near end of July

(Hamburg) -- A poker run for later this month will help benefit the family of a fallen officer. The benefit in honor of Fremont County Deputy Melvin Richardson is scheduled for July 30. Deputy Richardson was killed in a car accident in June. Nic Shearer, part of the benefit organizing team and a friend of Richardson, says the event is just one way they hope to honor Richardson's legacy.
HAMBURG, IA
New Hamburg mayor oversees continued flood recovery

(Hamburg) -- Harry Adams says he's realizing a lifelong ambition. It's been over a month since the Hamburg City Council appointed Adams as the city's new mayor. Adams succeeded Cathy Crain, who resigned in May after serving 15 years as mayor in two different stints. A 1960 Hamburg High School graduate and a retired sergeant in the U.S. Army, Adams returned to Hamburg in the late 2010's after 50-plus years working in the computer and tech industry. Though flood recovery remains the community's focus, Adams says some things haven't changed since he left town in the early 1960's. Adams made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
Rock Port woman hurt in weekend wreck

(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near Fairfax late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Alyssa Applen of Rock Port was northbound on 59 when it began to skid, exited the east side of the roadway and became airborne. The vehicle overturned after striking the ground before coming to rest on its top facing southwest of the east side of 59.
Nodaway County clerk hopes for big primary turnout

(Maryville) -- Whether by absentee ballot or in person, election officials are urging residents to vote in next month's Missouri Primary. Polls are open across the state August 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seventeen precincts are open that day in Nodaway County alone. Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton tells KMA News traditionally, primary voter turnout in her county ranges between 30-35%. And, with some contested races at the congressional and legislative level, Patton hopes interest translates into strong voter anticipation.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha construction update on 144th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Public Works Department on Monday was reminding residents about a road closing to repair railroad tracks at 144th Street south of Industrial Road. The street was scheduled to be closed for two days, starting at 9 a.m. Monday on 144th Street between F Street and C Circle.
OMAHA, NE
Richard "Dick" Biermann, 75, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Thanksgiving Lutheran Church - Bellevue, NE or Mills County Storehouse. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood.
GLENWOOD, IA
Loraine K. Mace, 73, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Loraine passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha, NE. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Page County Attorney's report

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of court activities Monday morning. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Green excited, ready to take on challenges as Northwest interim president

(Maryville) -- A new chapter begins at Northwest Missouri State University as Dr. Clarence Green takes charge as the interim president. An East St. Louis native, Green received a bachelor's degree in sociology and a master's degree in higher education leadership, both from Northwest, before obtaining a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri. Green has served as chief of the University Police Department since 1997 and has served in various roles, including most recently as vice president of culture. Previously, Green served as the interim vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion and as the interim vice president of human resources. Green will serve as president for one year, succeeding John Jasinski, whose contract as president was not renewed by the university's Board of Regents earlier this year. Notably, Green will serve as the first black president of Northwest. Green says that does potentially create some expectations.
MARYVILLE, MO
Sidney school stadium bidletting unsuccessful

(Sidney) -- Sidney's long-running school construction project has suffered another setback. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News he was disappointed with the recent bidletting for renovation of the district's football stadium and track--the last remaining piece of the district's major construction initiative connected to a $10 million bond issue passed in November, 2019. Hood tells KMA News portions of the project failed to attract bids from interested companies.
SIDNEY, IA
Dorothy M. Colwell, 93 of Imogene, Iowa

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:30 p.m. Memorials:People for Paws or Shenandoah Food Pantry. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:. Notes:. Dorothy passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Imogene, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
IMOGENE, IA
Clarinda board sets 2023 legislative priorities

(Clarinda) -- Special education and preschool are again among the legislative priorities for Clarinda school officials this year. During its regular meeting recently, the Clarinda School Board set its 2023 Legislative Priorities to submit to the Iowa Association of School Boards outlining their needs for next year's legislative session. The board selected the same four from the previous year, including preschool, special education, mental health, and supplemental state aid. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News that preschool and early literacy are always top priorities for school districts.
CLARINDA, IA
COURTESY VIDEO: Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers

Dry conditions are prompting officials to ban campfires at some state rec areas in southwest Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring activity on rivers and lakes across the county. WOWT BREAKING: Douglas County reports third suspected case of monkeypox. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Douglas County Health...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near 134th and Highway 2 on Sunday at 11 a.m. According to LSO, a car travelling northbound on 134th Street attempted to go west onto Highway 2. They did not yield to traffic, and were struck by an eastbound car.
LINCOLN, NE
Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
OMAHA, NE

