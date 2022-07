CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - After a lengthy police chase in Clarksdale, police captured and arrested a man wanted out of Memphis Thursday night. Clarksdale Police Department finally arrested Darnell Dye after he was initially pulled over for a traffic violation on Wednesday. The silver Toyota 4Runner came back as stolen and wanted by Memphis police. When officers got ready to approach, Dye sped away in the stolen car, eventually abandoning it and escaping on foot.

CLARKSDALE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO