Victoria, TX

Speedy Stop to Break Ground and the Latest on Ventura’s

By jpinthemorning
 2 days ago
There is definitely a lot of construction going on in Victoria. A lot of you have seen land being flattened at the corner of Ben Jordan and Houston Highway. That will be the location of a new Speedy Stop. The new store will be 8,500 square feet and will also have...

kqvt.com

mysoutex.com

Alvarez named manager of McCoy’s Building Supply

McCoy’s Building Supply has announced the appointment of Nathaniel Alvarez as store manager of its Beeville location at 170 West Farm-to-Market 351. “I am so excited to meet all the people that make Beeville amazing,” said Alvarez. “Customers can always expect a smile and a helping hand from...
BEEVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Pride 2022 is set for July 23 at DeLeon Plaza

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Pride plans to celebrate Saturday, July 23 in downtown Victoria at DeLeon Plaza. Be Well Victoria was one of several organizations to donate funds to the event. On June 23 the Be Well Victoria coalition approved providing $500 to support the pride event. A private donor will reimburse the money after Victoria Pride was asked not to use the Be Well Victoria logo on its promotions. It’s too late though the flyer was shared numerous times on social media and the T-shirts and banners are made and ready to go.
VICTORIA, TX
kwhi.com

NUMEROUS FIRE DEPARTMENTS BATTLE 300-ACRE FIRE NEAR COLUMBUS

Around 30 fire departments from several counties have endured a multi-day effort to fight a grass fire spreading hundreds of acres in Colorado County. The fire began Monday morning in the area of County Road 103 and Highway 71, south of Columbus. Initial reports stated the fire was 50-60 acres in size, but it grew to 300 acres by Monday night.
COLUMBUS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Grass fire in Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY, TEXAS- A grass fire between the nine-teen thousand block of FM 530 between Vienna and Speaks was reported today. The large fire burned about 30 acres. Putting out the fire was a team effort with help from Hallettsville volunteer Fire Department and Jackson County Emergency Services. Garwood and Ganado Fire Departments also stopped to help.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

Red stag killed in DeWitt County, $1,000 reward offered

State wildlife officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the illegal killing of a red stag. The male red deer was found on a ranch at the intersection of Highway 72 and Old Yorktown Road on June 24. “The stag...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

14 students graduate from VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program

VICTORIA, Texas – On May 13, Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program honored fourteen graduate students with a Pinning Ceremony. Anita Sandoval Vacek (Palacios) and Marinda Navarro (Port Lavaca). Brittany Franz received the Academic Award, and Cynthia Sanchez received the Leadership Award. VC named Marinda Navarro and Lauren...
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding a murder

Victoria, Texas – On November 4, 2018 at approximately 3:15 am, 24 year old Joshua Williams was murdered inside a home on the 1900 block of E Guadalupe st. If you have any information about this murder, submit a tip to Victoria Crime Stoppers at 572-4200. Tips can also be submitted via the p3 tips app or via the Victoria Crime Stoppers website, Click Here All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or to charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.
VICTORIA, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Goliad County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inez to Victoria Detar Hospital North to near Ander, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Schroeder, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Bloomington, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Placedo, Coleto Creek Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Oak Village, Inez, Victoria Regional Airport and Telferner. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 632 and 634. US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 664. US Highway 77 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 87 between mile markers 804 and 830. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
$1 Million Top-Prize Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in Victoria

We have another millionaire in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. However, there are 12 total jackpots in this game which means that 3 jackpot tickets remain. Of course, the claimant has chosen to remain anonymous. That is at least the third top top prize that has been sold in Victoria this year.
VICTORIA, TX
Is a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Victoria?

Let me start out by saying Freddy's is one of my go-to fast food spots when I am out of town. Freddy's Steakburgers smash burgers are absolutely fantastic! Let's not forget about the cheese curds and the chili-cheese fries and of course, the frozen custard. My to-go order is the TRIPLE SMASH burger with chili-cheese fries, don't judge me. According to a report by fastcasual.com, this will be an option for Victoria residents in the near future and I couldn't be more excited.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Jody Thomspon steps down as Warriors head coach

VICTORIA,Texas- The West Warriors softball coach head has stepped down. After 17 years with V.I.S.D. , West softball head coach Jody Thompson has a new role. She accepted a position as the assistant principal in Yoakum. the deciding factor came from her wanting to be closer to home and spend more time with her children. Thompson said it was a tough decision to make and she’s going to miss everything about coaching and her team.
VICTORIA, TX
Who Remembers Go Victoria Day at the Astrodome

If you drive by the Houston Astrodome today, it looks like an abandoned building that is on its last legs. However, the Houston Astrodome was deemed the “Eighth Wonder of the World” when it first opened in 1965, and for good reason. At the time, Astro-turf was state of the art and the Dome was the FIRST indoor, air-conditioned stadium. I love to write about Houston Nostalgia just as much as Victoria Nostalgia.
VICTORIA, TX
What is Something That Downtown Victoria Needs Next

Over the past couple of years, we have seen life coming back to Downtown Victoria and it's awesome to see. However, our downtown is too awesome to be sitting there silent on weekends. There is so much potential to make downtown a weekend hotspot. How about stores that are open on Saturdays or bars with patios with live music as the Courthouse sits in the background. Maybe a couple of more restaurants that are open nights and weekends. What about a hotel to boost tourism in our area? That has been a rumor for such a long time already. I personally think bringing back the old Victoria Bank and Trust time and temperature marquee would truly bring back that nostalgic feel.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria, TX
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

