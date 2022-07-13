ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Update on Yosemite National Park fire

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire has grown to 3,000 acres...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Fox News

Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com

Authorities Protect Yosemite Sequoia from Washburn Fire with Sprinklers

Dangerous temperatures are also present in other parts of the world. Firefighters in Yosemite National Park are fighting to save giant sequoias by putting out the fire with sprinklers. Grizzly Giant. The Grizzly Giant tree is more than 2,000 years old, over 200 feet tall, and have branches that are...
WAWONA, CA
CBS LA

Caltrans crews clean up Atwater Village homeless encampment under 2 Freeway

There were mixed emotions in Atwater Village Thursday as Caltrans crews cleaned up a homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway.The encampment, called the Casitas community because it is on Casitas Avenue under the 2 Freeway, was finally cleared and cleaned up by crews Thursday morning. Some of the residents of the encampment, who were given a week's notice of the clearing, stood by and watched from the sidewalk. "It's heartbreaking," said Grace of Streetwatch LA. "Sometimes I get really emotional because this people's entire, like, this is all they have."But for homeowners in the area, the clean-up effort was a...
ATWATER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

With Yosemite’s giant sequoias at risk, firefighters place hope in prescribed burns

A wildfire has burned more than 2,720 acres in Yosemite national park, sparking global concern for the cherished groves of ancient and iconic tall trees clustered among the picturesque mountainsides. The fire, which was 22% contained Tuesday morning, also forced evacuations in the town of Wawona and caused the park to partially close to visitors. It’s possible that the blaze will smolder for weeks, even as containment increases.
WAWONA, CA
Outsider.com

Glacier National Park Opens Going-to-the-Sun Road at Long Last

After weeks of weather-related delays, Glacier National Park’s scenic and incredibly popular Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season. As of July 13, the park opened Going-to-the-Sun Road to the public. Typically, the park opens the vital road in late spring or early summer. However, winter weather and lots of precipitation have caused park officials to hold off on opening the road. This year’s opening ties as one of the latest that the park has ever seen, right beside its opening in 2011 from similar weather circumstances and 2020 from COVID-19 restrictions.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy