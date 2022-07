EXCLUSIVE – The Boys on Amazon Prime is one of the most talked about superhero series in recent years, due in part to the graphic and often cheeky nature of its content. However, gratuitous violence and sex alone does not earn Emmy nominations, and The Boys team has earned six to date. Suffice it to say, you can’t get that kind of notoriety without quality. From the writing, directing and acting, all the way down to the special effects, The Boys has it all.

