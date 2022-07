A newlywed couple in India has inspired the internet with a marriage contract designed to settle the age-old relationship debate: "Should we get pizza tonight?" Shanti Prasad and her new husband, Mintu Rai, addressed that question ahead of time by writing it into their giant novelty marriage contract last month. Now, their wedding photographer's video of the contract has gone mega-viral, with tens of millions of views on Instagram.

