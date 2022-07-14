GRAPHIC: Woman Gored By Bull at Amateur Rodeo Event

A West Virginia woman is awake after falling into a coma for the last two years. When she awoke, authorities say she remembered her brother was the person who assaulted her and left her in her coma. The woman -- Wanda Palmer form New Martinsville -- suffered brain damage from the assault but she remembered enough about her attack to accuse her brother. The brother is in custody and faces charges of attempted murder.

