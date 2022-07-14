GRAPHIC: Woman Gored By Bull at Amateur Rodeo Event

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has announced an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah to start Sunday at noon and end at 8:00 p.m. The Watch covers the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley. This includes cities such as Wendover, Dugway, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Brigham City, Snowville, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson.
