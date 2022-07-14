ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

GRAPHIC: Woman Gored By Bull at Amateur Rodeo Event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utah rodeo turned scary and a woman suffered...

ABC4

Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of. “It’s that feeling that nobody can […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Los Angeles’ 1st Mexican restaurant coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Los Angeles’ very first Mexican restaurant is coming to Salt Lake City. After opening its doors nearly 100 years ago in 1923 and then establishing six restaurants throughout Southern California, El Cholo announced the debut of its seventh location in a whole new area. Set to open in the fall of 2022, El Cholo is coming to Sugarhouse at 2166 South and 900 East.
ABC4

Less heat with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start! After record-setting heat across the state Sunday, we get more heat and storm potential on Monday, however, the heat won’t be quite as intense compared to what we had yesterday. High pressure continues to show the way with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Puncture
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Mormon crickets invade Owyhee

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
OWYHEE, NV
iheart.com

Doorbell Video Footage Shows Delivery Person Collapse In Extreme Heat

A Ring doorbell video captured in Arizona shows a UPS driver collapsing while making deliveries in extreme heat. Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shared the surveillance footage with NBC affiliate KPNX in Mesa, which shows a delivery person walk up to his front door, bend down to place the package on the doorstep and fall over in a sitting position where he sits before lying down on the porch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC4

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Sunday in northern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has announced an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah to start Sunday at noon and end at 8:00 p.m. The Watch covers the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley. This includes cities such as Wendover, Dugway, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Brigham City, Snowville, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Public Safety
iheart.com

Woman in coma awakens, ID's attacker

A West Virginia woman is awake after falling into a coma for the last two years. When she awoke, authorities say she remembered her brother was the person who assaulted her and left her in her coma. The woman -- Wanda Palmer form New Martinsville -- suffered brain damage from the assault but she remembered enough about her attack to accuse her brother. The brother is in custody and faces charges of attempted murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Missouri Resident Infected By Brain-Eating Amoeba At Iowa Lake Dies

(Taylor County, IA) -- The Missouri person infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba at the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has died. Missouri health officials say because cases like this are so rare, no additional information about the patient who died will be released--including their identity. The beach...
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters, archaeologists team up to protect hieroglyphs from Utah wildfire

FILLMORE, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters have teamed up with archeologists to protect the Chalk Creek Hieroglyphs from a wildfire burning in Fishlake National Forest. State fire officials say winds topping 30 mph about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday pushed the Halfway Hill Fire across the containment line...
FILLMORE, UT
iheart.com

WATCH: Massive Wave Crashes Into Wedding Celebration In Hawaii

Guests at a wedding in Hawaii were left soaking wet after a massive wave crashed into the ceremony. Dillon and Riley Murphy told KHON that they were concerned that their outdoor wedding on the Big Island would be rained out by Tropical Storm Darby. While the rain stayed away for...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Rapper arrested on drug charges in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested and booked into a South Florida jail on Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday after Florida Highway Patrol...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
kslnewsradio.com

Why are Utah gas prices higher than Wyoming and Colorado?

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices in the west always run a little higher than in the rest of the country. But why are Utah gas prices still higher than its neighbors in Wyoming and Colorado?. Gas prices remain high here in Utah, with the current average price of...
UTAH STATE

