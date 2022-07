The National Weather Service in Paducah is calling for a return to hot, humid afternoons this week, and now it looks like that trend could continue for the rest of July. NOAA's latest 14-day outlook says we have better than a 60 percent chance that our region will experience temperatures above normal. On the other side of the Mississippi River, it's over 70 percent odds for more scorching temperatures through the end of the month.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO