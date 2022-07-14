ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Petcare Appoints President of New Science & Diagnostics Division

By Pet Product News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars Petcare has named Nefertiti Greene as president of the business’s new division, Science & Diagnostics. Reporting to Loic Moutault, global president of Mars Petcare, and as a member of the Petcare leadership team, Greene will oversee the growing diagnostics business and lead science across Mars Petcare, including the Waltham Petcare...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science
