Looking to save on Amazon devices? Shop post-Prime Day deals on Blink cameras, Fire TVs, Echo speakers

By Rachel Murphy, Jon Winkler and Sarah Kovac, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
You can still save on post-Prime Day deals on top-rated Amazon devices today. Reviewed / Amazon

Though the Amazon Prime Day sale officially ended yesterday, there are some deals working overtime today. You can still save up to 60% on dozens of Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers , Echo Show smart displays , Fire TVs and more. But hurry! With many deals going quickly in the final hours of the sale, you don't want to wait until the last minute to shop.

We've tracked down the top post-Prime Day deals you can still get on Amazon devices including all things smart home, home security and entertainment.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Prime Day may be over, but here are 200+ deals that are still available

There are plenty of great deals out there, but while you're shopping, keep an eye out for bundled deals. You can find extra savings by purchasing a bundle versus buying a device individually. One example is the Blink outdoor security camera bundle. Right now, you can get a bundle with two Blink outdoor cameras and an Echo Show for $219.98. That's a savings of $45!

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Ready to hit add to cart? Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo speakers , Fire TVs, Blink doorbells and other Amazon devices that you can still shop today.

The 5 best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can still shop now

Shop the best post-Prime Day deals on Amazon devices today. Reviewed / Amazon
  1. Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $219.98 (Save $45) : Upgrade your home security with two Blink outdoor cameras and enjoy watching the live view on your new Echo Show 5 smart display.
  2. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (Save $20): Catch up on your favorite shows and movies with one of the best streaming devices .
  3. Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K for $499.99 (Save $330) : This popular smart TV has over 9,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and can you can watch Netflix, Prime Video and other major streaming platforms on it.
  4. Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $205.98 (Save $14) : Save big on this bundle with a tablet that has a 12-hour battery life and comes in four colors, and a gaming controller with over 6,200 reviews and a 4-star rating.
  5. Echo Dot (Fourth-Generation) for $39.99 (Save $10) : This is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and you can still save $10 on the daily essential right now.

The best Amazon device deals still available post-Prime Day 2022

Here are the best post-Amazon Prime Day deals you can still shop on Amazon devices like Kindle tablets, Fire smart TVs and Ring alarm systems.

These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices. Reviewed / Amazon

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started Tuesday, July 12 and ended yesterday, July 13 . However, there are still epic deals available today, with some sales only lasting for a limited time.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . Not a member? Find out which Prime membership you qualify for and sign up now.

What Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

Wondering what Amazon devices to buy? We found tons of post-Prime Day discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5 and the motion-tracking Echo Show 10 .

You can still find smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras , as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras after Prime Day 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices , including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite , are seeing major price cuts on the final day of Amazon's big Prime Day sale event.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Looking to save on Amazon devices? Shop post-Prime Day deals on Blink cameras, Fire TVs, Echo speakers

