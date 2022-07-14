Looking to save on Amazon devices? Shop post-Prime Day deals on Blink cameras, Fire TVs, Echo speakers
Though the Amazon Prime Day sale officially ended yesterday, there are some deals working overtime today. You can still save up to 60% on dozens of Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers , Echo Show smart displays , Fire TVs and more. But hurry! With many deals going quickly in the final hours of the sale, you don't want to wait until the last minute to shop.
We've tracked down the top post-Prime Day deals you can still get on Amazon devices including all things smart home, home security and entertainment.
There are plenty of great deals out there, but while you're shopping, keep an eye out for bundled deals. You can find extra savings by purchasing a bundle versus buying a device individually. One example is the Blink outdoor security camera bundle. Right now, you can get a bundle with two Blink outdoor cameras and an Echo Show for $219.98. That's a savings of $45!
Ready to hit add to cart? Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo speakers , Fire TVs, Blink doorbells and other Amazon devices that you can still shop today.
The 5 best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can still shop now
- Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $219.98 (Save $45) : Upgrade your home security with two Blink outdoor cameras and enjoy watching the live view on your new Echo Show 5 smart display.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (Save $20): Catch up on your favorite shows and movies with one of the best streaming devices .
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K for $499.99 (Save $330) : This popular smart TV has over 9,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and can you can watch Netflix, Prime Video and other major streaming platforms on it.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $205.98 (Save $14) : Save big on this bundle with a tablet that has a 12-hour battery life and comes in four colors, and a gaming controller with over 6,200 reviews and a 4-star rating.
- Echo Dot (Fourth-Generation) for $39.99 (Save $10) : This is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and you can still save $10 on the daily essential right now.
The best Amazon device deals still available post-Prime Day 2022
Here are the best post-Amazon Prime Day deals you can still shop on Amazon devices like Kindle tablets, Fire smart TVs and Ring alarm systems.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $34.99 (Save $50)
- Luna Gaming Controller for $39.99 (S ave $30)
- Echo Dot (Fourth-Generation) for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Echo Dot Kids (Fourth-Generation) for $44.99 (Save $15)
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $99.99 (Save $34.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device with Luna Controller for $110.98 (Save $14)
- Blink Whole Home Bundle for $135.46 (Save $74)
- Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $219.98 (Save $45)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet Gaming Bundle Including Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $205.98 (Save $14)
- Fire TV 50-Inch for $349.99 (Save $160)
- Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series for $499.99 (Save $330)
When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 started Tuesday, July 12 and ended yesterday, July 13 . However, there are still epic deals available today, with some sales only lasting for a limited time.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a yearly two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . Not a member? Find out which Prime membership you qualify for and sign up now.
What Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?
Wondering what Amazon devices to buy? We found tons of post-Prime Day discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5 and the motion-tracking Echo Show 10 .
You can still find smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras , as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras after Prime Day 2022.
Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices , including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite , are seeing major price cuts on the final day of Amazon's big Prime Day sale event.
